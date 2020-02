Horse Wrapped In Barbed Wire Rescued From A Ditch 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 00:35s - Published Horse Wrapped In Barbed Wire Rescued From A Ditch Horse Wrapped In Barbed Wire Rescued From A Ditch

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Horse Wrapped In Barbed Wire Rescued From A Ditch SAVE THE GENTLE GIANT.THE HORSE WAS FOUND AROUND10 THIS MORNING.. BY A LOCALMAIL CARRIER WRAPPED UP INBARBED WIRE.. LYING IN ADITCH IN MULDROW. THAT'SWEST OF FORT SMITH. WHENTHE CALL CAME IN - EVERYONEAT THE POLICE DEPARTMENTWENT TO THE SCENE.. TO SEEIF THEY COULD HELP. WHENPOLICE ARRIVED.. THE BROWNAND WHITE 16-YEAR-OLD HORSENAMED MARS M-C WAS LYING ONITS SIDE IN A MUDDY, WATERYDITCH.. WITH SOMECREATIVITY THEY WERE ABLE TOFREE THE HORSE.. AND GET ITBACK HOME TO A WARM BARN."Now, 2 Works for YouWeather."







You Might Like



Tweets about this Michael Turpen RT @TCBLUME: A Muldrow mail carrier called the PD about this poor horse today, wrapped in barbed wire, stuck in a wet, muddy ditch. The off… 14 hours ago KOKH FOX 25 Body cam video from Muldrow Police Department of officers rescuing a horse wrapped in barbed wire in a ditch.… https://t.co/x2N39SMZaA 20 hours ago Tulsa's Channel 8 HORSE RESCUE: The Muldrow Police Department rescued a horse who was seen in a ditch and wrapped in barbed wire. The… https://t.co/at2Z6fGri5 20 hours ago John Maples RT @FOX23: Oklahoma officers save horse wrapped in barbed wire https://t.co/v2UfyDNKsf 21 hours ago FOX23 Oklahoma officers save horse wrapped in barbed wire https://t.co/v2UfyDNKsf 21 hours ago TARA A Muldrow mail carrier called the PD about this poor horse today, wrapped in barbed wire, stuck in a wet, muddy dit… https://t.co/74o8WFKoUh 21 hours ago