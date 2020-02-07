Alabama Cop Apologizes For 'Roadside Bomb' Tweet About Pelosi now < > Embed Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:43s - Published Alabama Cop Apologizes For 'Roadside Bomb' Tweet About Pelosi Geraldine, Alabama's assistant police chief Jeff Buckles has apologized for his “roadside bomb” post about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 0

