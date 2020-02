Delicious Donuts, Hot & Made to Order!

You may never want to eat a plain donut again after seeing some of these over-the-top, decadent creations!

When Grove Do-nutz in Richmond, TX, first opened eight years ago, it was one of the first gourmet donut shops in the Houston area.

Now, it’s a big hit among foodies for its wild specialty flavors – including the pizza donut, the Elvis, and the cookie donut!