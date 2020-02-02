Pizza-Related Injuries Sent Over 3,000 People to the Hospital in 2018

Pizza-Related Injuries Sent Over 3,000 People to the Hospital in 2018 According to Babylon Health, the number of hospitalizations involving pizza significantly rose in 2018.

Babylon Health compiled these statistics by analyzing data from 100 emergency departments across the United States.

Compared to 2,300 cases in 2017, there was nearly a 50 percent increase in pizza-related injuries in 2018.

At least 3,800 visits to the emergency room in 2018 were found to be related to pizza in some way.

These injuries could range from being cut by a pizza cutter to an unfortunate fall while delivering a pizza.

2018's numbers mark the highest number of pizza-related injuries since Babylon Health began tracking them.