Pizza-Related Injuries Sent Over 3,000 People to the Hospital in 2018
Babylon Health compiled these statistics
by analyzing data from 100 emergency
departments across the United States.
Compared to 2,300 cases in 2017,
there was nearly a 50 percent
increase in pizza-related injuries in 2018.
At least 3,800 visits to the emergency room in
2018 were found to be related to pizza in some way.
These injuries could range from
being cut by a pizza cutter to an unfortunate fall
while delivering a pizza.
2018's numbers mark the highest
number of pizza-related injuries since
Babylon Health began tracking them.