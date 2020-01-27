Reality TV star talks about coming out on ‘This Morning’

Whilst speaking to Holly Willoughby on ITV’s This Morning, Phillip Schofield said one of the reasons he took the decision was due to the number of "brave" people he has interviewed on ‘This Morning’.

One of those was TOWIE star Charlie King who came out on the programme in 2014.

"Phillip was so supportive of me that day, I remember being quite doubtful of wanting to do it," King told ITV News.

"I just remember Phillip being so warm and encouraging and embraced me in a way that kind of gave me that reassurance that it's going to be alright.

"He gave me this hug, that I will never forget, and it was that 'yes, I am going to do this, this is right for me'." Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn