Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tributes for China’s martyred coronavirus doctor as anger grows at authorities

Tributes for China’s martyred coronavirus doctor as anger grows at authorities

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Tributes for China’s martyred coronavirus doctor as anger grows at authorities

Tributes for China’s martyred coronavirus doctor as anger grows at authorities

Residents mourn coronavirus whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang at Wuhan Central Hospital on Friday (February 7).

Video shows two men blowing whistles - in honour of his reputation as the whistleblower - at the gate of the hospital.

Flowers sent by local residents have been placed on the ground outside.

The death of Li, who was a doctor working at Wuhan Central Hospital, was announced in the early hours of Friday morning after being infected by the deadly coronavirus.

Li was one of the eight medics who first revealed the outbreak of the new coronavirus in December but was at first reprimanded for rumour-mongering by local police.

The death of Li has led to a massive outpouring of grief and anger at the authorities online in the country.

Millions of users on China’s Weibo social media platform have been sharing photos of Li and lyrics to “Do You Hear the People Sing?” - a song about the revolution from the musical Les Misérables, according to reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Anger in China over death of doctor reprimanded for warning about coronavirus

The death of a doctor who was reprimanded for warning about China’s new coronavirus has triggered...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

China's whistleblower Dr Li Wenliang hailed as hero in tributes following his death from coronavirus

China's whistleblower Dr Li Wenliang hailed as hero in tributes following his death from coronavirusThe death of a doctor who first sounded the warning about the deadly coronavirus in Wuhan has sparked...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

China probes death of coronavirus whistleblower doctor after online outcry [Video]China probes death of coronavirus whistleblower doctor after online outcry

Investigators are to examine the death of LiWenliang, warned by Chinese authorities for raising the alarm about the coronavirus outbreak, and who died from it.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:51Published

Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia

AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 640 AND MORE THAN 31 THOUSAND CONFIRMED CASES, ANGER AND GRIEF HAS GRIPPED CHINA OVER THE DEATH OF THE WUHAN DOCTOR WHO..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.