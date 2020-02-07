Tributes for China’s martyred coronavirus doctor as anger grows at authorities

Residents mourn coronavirus whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang at Wuhan Central Hospital on Friday (February 7).

Video shows two men blowing whistles - in honour of his reputation as the whistleblower - at the gate of the hospital.

Flowers sent by local residents have been placed on the ground outside.

The death of Li, who was a doctor working at Wuhan Central Hospital, was announced in the early hours of Friday morning after being infected by the deadly coronavirus.

Li was one of the eight medics who first revealed the outbreak of the new coronavirus in December but was at first reprimanded for rumour-mongering by local police.

The death of Li has led to a massive outpouring of grief and anger at the authorities online in the country.

Millions of users on China’s Weibo social media platform have been sharing photos of Li and lyrics to “Do You Hear the People Sing?” - a song about the revolution from the musical Les Misérables, according to reports.