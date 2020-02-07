Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump, triumphant in acquittal, lashes out at 'leakers and liars'

Trump, triumphant in acquittal, lashes out at 'leakers and liars'

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Trump, triumphant in acquittal, lashes out at 'leakers and liars'This video is from NBC News Channel.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DarlingtonMicah

Darlington Micah Triumphant Trump lashes out 'horrible person' Pelosi and attacks 'dirty cops' in wild post-acquittal speech as he s… https://t.co/TCbG0w7uDV 6 hours ago

geoffsworlduk

GEOFF'S WORLDUK RETIRED ROCK MUSO, SOLO ENT. Triumphant Trump lashes out 'horrible person' Pelosi and attacks 'dirty cops' in wild post-acquittal speech as he s… https://t.co/yPJFhsVvfP 9 hours ago

KABBFOX29

KABB FOX 29 Trump, triumphant in acquittal, lashes out at 'leakers and liars' https://t.co/cjzSTNqUgN 15 hours ago

bcnn1

BCNN1 Triumphant Trump Lashes Out ‘Horrible Person’ Pelosi and Attacks ‘Dirty Cops’ in Wild Post-Acquittal Speech as He S… https://t.co/pnqSs6yi8i 17 hours ago

agearan

Anne Rumsey Gearan RT @ToluseO: Veering between vitriolic and triumphant in a meandering speech that stretched past an hour, Trump sounded off against “viciou… 17 hours ago

ToluseO

Toluse Olorunnipa Veering between vitriolic and triumphant in a meandering speech that stretched past an hour, Trump sounded off agai… https://t.co/iBoTucGicl 18 hours ago

frLarousse2

frLarousse2 RT @DailyMail: Triumphant Trump lashes out 'horrible person' Pelosi and attacks 'dirty cops' in wild post-acquittal speech https://t.co/atC… 19 hours ago

CaribbeanFever

Caribbean Fever Triumphant Trump lashes out 'horrible person' Pelosi and attacks 'dirty cops' in wild post-acquittal speech as he s… https://t.co/PwKbbsZDXP 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.