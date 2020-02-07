Global  

What If A Dinosaur Came To Your School?!

Jurassic World Live tour brought a dino-sized surprise to students at Lakeview Elementary School with a visit from their baby Stegosaurus Olive.

During the visit, more than 300 of the school’s students participated in a STEM presentation and got the chance to get up close and personal with Olive.
