Who Are the Birds of Prey? | Heat Vision Breakdown

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 07:00s
This week on Heat Vision Breakdown, host Patrick Shanley and producer Natalie Heltzel explore the comic book origins of Black Canary, Huntress, Cassandra Cain and Renee Montoya.
