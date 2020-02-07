TEMS Wanted

Global  

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Macon police is asking for help finding the suspects who stole from a local grocery store.
Two men are accused shoplifting at tem's food market this morning.

Macon police say the two suspects stole beer, food and other items. surveillience video showed the two suspects in a white ford f-150.

Anyone with information on the shoplifting is asked to call macon police asked to call




