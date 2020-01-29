Global  

Coronavirus Recommendations

Coronavirus RecommendationsThe death toll from the coronavirus continues to climb.
The death toll from the coronavirus continues to climb.

Chinese health officials now say more than 560 people have died..

And there are at least 12 confirmed cases in the uá s.

Just yesterday a case was confirmed in wisconisn... kimt new three's jessica bringe spoke with olmsted county public health about the risk to the rochester area.xxx on the scene r despite cases of the coronoavirus being monitored in iowa as well as wisconsin olmsted county health services says the risk to our area remains low.

In wisconsin, an american who tested positive for coronavirus at a madison hospital&amp;is in isolation at home.

He recently returned from china.

In iowa there are currenlty two possible novel coronavirus patients being tested.

But despite the border state's close proximity to minnesota..

Olmsted county public health director graham briggs says the flu is still a greater risk to the community .

We don't need to worry at this point.

Flu is a much bigger concern as far as i can tell as a health director in this community.

That's because we're not seeing human to human transmission being sustained associated with these cases that we've seen particularly in the midwest.

As far as prevention olmsted county says you can always wear a mask but your best prevention is to make sure you wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, cover your mouth when you cough and make sure to keep your hands off your face.

In rochester jessica bringe kimt news 3./// coming up in the next hour we'll hear how a north iowa hospital is handling the coronavirus..

And how doctors are monitoring patients for the



