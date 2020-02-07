Doctors discuss Alzheimer's during seminar

On a leash.

In this evening's health alert.... more than 5 million americans have alzheimer's.

That's according to the alzheimer's association.

Union health in terre haute addressed this issue today.

The agency held a special seminar.

The seminar was directed towards primary care providers.

One of the big topics for doctors was learning how to be comfortable diagnosing alzheimers.

"and maybe the other big point which is the burden that alzheimer's is to society, the world, the united states.

The financial burden, the nursing home burden, the burden on the caregiver.

The fact that we don't have an effective treatment."

Doctors say its important

Doctors say its important to learn the 10 warning signs for alzheimer's.

We've placed a link with that information on our website.

That's w-t-h-i-tv dot