Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Doctors discuss Alzheimer's during seminar

Doctors discuss Alzheimer's during seminar

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Doctors discuss Alzheimer's during seminar

Doctors discuss Alzheimer's during seminar

More than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer's.

That's according to the Alzheimer's Association.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Doctors discuss Alzheimer's during seminar

On a leash.

In this evening's health alert.... more than 5 million americans have alzheimer's.

That's according to the alzheimer's association.

Union health in terre haute addressed this issue today.

The agency held a special seminar.

The seminar was directed towards primary care providers.

One of the big topics for doctors was learning how to be comfortable diagnosing alzheimers.

"and maybe the other big point which is the burden that alzheimer's is to society, the world, the united states.

The financial burden, the nursing home burden, the burden on the caregiver.

The fact that we don't have an effective treatment."

Doctors say its important doctors say treatment."

Doctors say its important to learn the 10 warning signs for alzheimer's.

We've placed a link with that information on our website.

That's w-t-h-i-tv dot




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.