Chinese doctor who warned about coronavirus dies of disease

Chinese doctor who warned about coronavirus dies of disease

Chinese doctor who warned about coronavirus dies of disease

Dr Li Wenliang, who was hailed a hero for raising the alarm about the coronavirus outbreak, has died of the infection.
Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese doctor who broke news on 'SARS-like' disease dies of Coronavirus

The Chinese doctor who first broke out the information about a "SARS-like" disease in December last...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesAl Jazeera


Doctor silenced by Chinese state after warning about Coronavirus dies from the disease

Doctor silenced by Chinese state after warning about Coronavirus dies from the diseaseChinese doctor Li Wenliang, one of the eight whistleblowers who tried to warn of the virus, was...
Wales Online - Published Also reported by •Brisbane TimesAl Jazeera



WilliamHyman11

Propaganda of the Lambs RT @QuickTake: The death of a Chinese doctor who warned about the #coronavirus in December has sparked an outpouring of grief and outrage o… 3 minutes ago

ProtestMusica

@ProtestMusica RT @NewsInTheBurg: Death of doctor who warned about coronavirus unleashes mourning, fury at Chinese officials https://t.co/XVodanBR7M 5 minutes ago

Randyhdz26

Randy Hernandez Chinese Doctor li wenliang was murder When he warned the world About Coronavirus The police were saying it Was… https://t.co/GyLiiQX5QR 5 minutes ago

david_dalley

💧David RT @nanoview: We can't even get Honest reports from China 2 Months after the Outbreak? And you complain about Anti-Chinese sentiment? Coro… 5 minutes ago

wacotrib

Waco Tribune-Herald Death of doctor who warned about coronavirus unleashes mourning, fury at Chinese officials https://t.co/iNtA7gKgwA 6 minutes ago

sbstarherald

Star-Herald Death of doctor who warned about coronavirus unleashes mourning, fury at Chinese officials https://t.co/CcWV8nM3xA 6 minutes ago

NPTelegraph

The North Platte Telegraph Death of doctor who warned about coronavirus unleashes mourning, fury at Chinese officials https://t.co/rGf3KBdtyW 6 minutes ago

NewsInTheBurg

fredericksburg.com Death of doctor who warned about coronavirus unleashes mourning, fury at Chinese officials https://t.co/XVodanBR7M 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health Headlines - 2-6-19 [Video]Health Headlines - 2-6-19

In today's health headlines we talk about how the doctor that found the Coronavirus has died from the virus. Cruise Ship Passengers were found to have Coronavirus and people have been quarantined...

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:04Published

China probes death of coronavirus whistleblower doctor after online outcry [Video]China probes death of coronavirus whistleblower doctor after online outcry

Investigators are to examine the death of LiWenliang, warned by Chinese authorities for raising the alarm about the coronavirus outbreak, and who died from it.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:51Published

