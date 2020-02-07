Global  

Dental Health in Minnesota

When it comes to dental health Minnesotans are on top of things.
Minnesotans are on top of things.

According to a wallethub study... minnesota ranked within the top 3 in the nation for best dental health.

Kimt news three maleeha kamal joins us from a dentist office in rochester with the details.xxx look live: i'm at amethyst dental care sitting in the patient chair.

I just spoke to dr. john who tells me why we are seeing these numbers.

Nats: drilling sound of tools.

Nats: "somebody has been flossing good girl."

John boeker (bowáhurr) has been a dentist for roughly 35 years.

Dentist sot: "there's a good reason why people are afraid of the dentist because often what we do can uncomfortable but the reality is most people do understand of that desire not to have pain they take much better care of themselves."

He wasn't surprised to hear that minnesotans ranked within the top five when it came to good dental habits and dr visits.

This little boy is one of them.

He and his mom drove all the way from red wing to rochester to get some dental work done.

Mom sot: "my youngest now found out what its like to get a cavity taken care of."

The mom of four says she takes her kids to the dentist twice a year.

Dentist sot: "rochester has a very high ratio as far as dentist to patients so people generally don't have to wait very long to see a dentist.

Also in the state of minnesota we have one of the highest floridation rate where 75 percent of people in the state drink water that is floridated.

He says in the end educating folks on dental healthy plays the biggest role.

Look live: dr. john tells me that the issue he sees the most is gum disease which is due to lack of flossing, he recommends seeing a so while minnesota is ranked 3rd for dental health á iowa is ranked




