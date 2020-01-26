Global  

'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday addressed Nancy Pelosi&apos;s ripping of his State of the Union address, and weighed the potential threat posed by Iowa front-runners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.
