Taylor Swift extends deal with Universal

Taylor Swift extends deal with Universal

Taylor Swift extends deal with Universal

Taylor Swift has signed a new deal with Universal Music Publishing Group executives, despite the feud with her previous label bosses rumbling on.
Taylor Swift Moves to Universal Music Publishing Group

Taylor Swift has signed a global agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group. The 30-year-old...
Taylor Swift signs global publishing deal with Universal [Video]Taylor Swift signs global publishing deal with Universal

Taylor Swift has announced a new global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published

Taylor Swift Signs Massive Deal With Universal Music Group, Celebrities Weigh In on Senate's Impeachment Vote & Post Malone's Ne [Video]Taylor Swift Signs Massive Deal With Universal Music Group, Celebrities Weigh In on Senate's Impeachment Vote & Post Malone's Ne

Taylor Swift signs a massive new deal with Universal Music Group, celebrities are responding to the Senate's Impeachment Vote and Post Malone's shocking new tattoo right on his cheek. These are the top..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 03:59Published

