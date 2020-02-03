Global  

NBA All-Star Captains Draft Players for Team LeBron and Team Giannis

NBA All-Star Captains Draft Players for Team LeBron and Team Giannis

NBA All-Star Captains Draft Players for Team LeBron and Team Giannis

NBA All-Star Captains Draft Players for Team LeBron and Team Giannis As the two players with the most All-Star votes, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were selected as captains for the 2020 NBA All-Star game.

The captains drafted from the league's 22 best players for their All-Star team rosters.

With the first pick, James selected his Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis.

James followed up by picking reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers.

Luka Dončic, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons and Russell Westbrook were among the superstars to fill out the rest of Team LeBron.

Antetokounmpo chose 76ers big man Joel Embiid with his first pick, followed by Pascal Siakem, Kemba Walker and Trae Young.

Before choosing Kemba Walker over James Harden, Antetokounmpo joked he wanted a teammate "who is going to pass." To honor the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, Team Giannis will wear No.

24 and Team LeBron will wear No.

2, their respective jersey numbers.
