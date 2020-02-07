Elijah Wood Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WIRED - Duration: 11:53s - Published Elijah Wood Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions "Come to Daddy" star Elijah Wood takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about himself. Is Elijah Wood related to Daniel Radcliffe? How tall is Elijah? Does he ever age? Elijah answers all these questions and much more! "Come to Daddy" is in theaters February 7. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Elijah Wood Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions - Hi I'm Elijah Wood and I'm doingthe Wired Autocomplete Interview.[upbeat music][laughing]Why is Elijah Wood hot?What?I didn't know that I was and Idon't know how to answer that question.But thanks.My parents?HaveDaniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood met?Yes.When we were doing ADR for one ofThe Lord of the Rings filmsand they were shootingPrisoner of Azkaban, thethird Harry Potter filmand we got to go visit the set.I met him then but I don'tknow that I've met him since.But I certainly getasked if I am him a lot.Which I find really amusing and itdoesn't bother me at all, seriously.Does Elijah Wood play Spiderman?In the movie?No.I mean I've played the video game.It's good.How did they make Elijah Wood small?In Lord of the Rings I'm assuming.It was a variety of different things.So there'd be an entiresequence that would be shotwithout us and then we would,with a motion control cameramore often than not, we would then go ontoa blue screen unit andsort of fit ourselvesinto that same shot, we'd be comped in.That was one way, wealso had scale doubles,people who were aboutthe height of hobbitsthat would wear our outfits and alsomasks of our face whichwas pretty disturbing.They were incredible and they dida lot of our work for alot of the wide stuff.Occasionally there was forcedperspective that was usedso a good example of thatwould be Frodo and Gandalfon the cart in Bag End in the first film.Frodo jumps into the cart andthey're sitting side by side.I was actually sittingslightly behind Ian McKellen,Ian McKellen was sat slightly ahead of usand the camera was placed insuch a way that it looked likewe were sitting side byside with him taller than I.You look at the monitor and we were sitingnext to each other and he was giantand I was small which was pretty magical.It's a super old fashionedtrick that totally works now.And then there was like one sequencethat we ended upabandoning this technologybut they made these sort of big peopleon stilts but in large human outfitswith articulated fake hands and armsand we only used it once.It proved to be effectivein the backgroundif you see when they'retrying to check intothe Prancing Pony underthe name Underhill,you see a few peoplewalk by, these are thesepeople on stilts ingiant outfits essentiallyand they ended up abandoning that,they didn't use it as much'cos it wasn't super practical.Anyway, it as a long answer.Multiple tools in that particular toolbox.DidIan McKellen and ElijahWood film scenes together?Yes we shot all of our scenes together.So anytime that thehobbits were with anyonethat were larger than them,we would always be togetherit's just occasionally we'd not be ableto look each other in the eyelike you would normally look.Sometimes we'd be on ourknees to look small and wecould interact but we werealways in scenes together.It's just in terms ofhow we would be placedin front of the camerato appear small or large.What was Elijah Wood's first movie?It was a tiny, tiny rolein Back to the Future Two.There is a scene in the Cafe 80sand there are two kids atthe back of the Cafe 80strying to play this gunslingergame with a light gun,Michael J. Fox comes upand explains it to themand then shoots a bunch of thingsand does really well atthe game and the kidsmake fun of him 'cos they're like,wait you have to use your hands?Anyway that was thefirst thing I ever did.What does Elijah Wood look like now?What nationality is Elijah Wood?Boring American.I mean there's heritage that goesway back but my nationality is U.S.There's like a little bit of Danish in me,little bit of Englishbut that goes way back.What does Elijah Wood eat?That's a difficult question to answerI could say a lot of different things.Pizza's probably my favorite food.My girlfriend and I, weeat a fair amount of pizza,it's obsessive.I also really love frozen pizza.It's a little bit of a thing.I go into new supermarkets,that you've never been to,and seeing new brands offrozen pizza that you've neverseen before, you're like[bleep] I gotta give that a go.There are certain frozen pizza brandsthat I won't [bleep] with butman I love a good frozen pizza.What did Elijah Wood keep from Rings.I have the One Ring,I have a pair of latex hobbitfeet, they're in good shape,Sting, the sword,I have a slate from the films as well.Can Elijah Wood sing?Err.I'm not tone deafbut I don't think I can sing very well.I'm always pretty shy to sing karaokeand need a little lubrication in orderto get the confidence to do it.I dunno, I've been told I can sing,I don't have a greatdeal of confidence in it.I did actually audition for Moulin Rougeso I took singing lessons for thatand the audition consistedof me singing two songs.If there's a video tape of that,that's gotta be pretty embarrassing.Oh man.Elijah Wood can and may.That's cool.That's actually a really oldreference if that's what it is.The first large role that I had in a filmwas a movie called Avalon,I was eight years old.There's a whole sequence wherethe character that I playedcan't distinguish thedifference between can and mayand he ends up going tothe Principal's officebecause of it or gets sent out of class'cos he just can'tunderstand the difference.So I can and I may.Maybe I can?Can Elijah Wood play the piano?I took lessons when I was younglike a lot of kids do.Instead of reading themusic, I'd play from memorywhich is cool you know,a good thing sort ofbut is a really bad habit 'cos I wouldn'tnecessarily remember everything correctly.I think I was like 13 or 14 and I quitand then I ended up havingto have a crash coursein playing piano for amovie called Grand Pianobecause the character that I playedwas an incredibly pianist.I could play a little bit butnot to anywhere that degree.I didn't walk out ofthat knowing how to playany better necessarilybut I got really goodat fitting my hands in theright place at the right time.It was fun, it was really scary.Can Elijah Wood drive a stick shift?I mean I've done it twice for workbut they were crash courseslike you've gotta dothis now for this scene.I mean the last time I didit, I almost went out of gearand then very intensely putmy foot on the acceleratorand I managed to successfullynot hit anything and stop.I need to take lessons 'costhere's some really great carsthat only drive stickand I can't drive them.Does Elijah Woodhave a personal life?Well of course I do.I mean I'm a record collector,I DJ from time to time,watching movies, my girlfriend and Iwe had all of these moviesthat we'd never seenin this sort of collective shame list,pretty significant films likeI'd never seen a Kurosawa filmso we thought let's puttogether a film festival for usto catch up on these moviesand we'll invite friends.We did that and it was really fun.Does Elijah Wood age?Yeah I do.I get asked this question a lot.I definitely age, I have gray hairmaybe not as many wrinklesas one would have at 39,I don't know, it's all relative.do magic tricks?I used to, when I was kid Ilearned a couple of card tricksthat were relatively fun andsomewhat easy but I'vesince forgotten them.So no I don't do any magic tricks.have dichromatic eyes?No, no they're both blue,both the same shade of blue.I think.wear wigs.In life no, for work occasionally.Okay is Elijah Wooda twin?Not that I know of.Maybe there's like an unknown twinor a doppelganger out there.Is Elijah Wood a DJ.Yeah I started sort of casually doing itway back in the Lord of the Rings daysand then officially sort of jumped intorecords about I guess 10 yearsago maybe a little bit less.The thing about vinylthat's so exciting is thatit is a physical object sothings can go wrong and youhave to be at the ready tofix that problem sonicallyand so you're always on your toes,there's nothing lazyabout it, it's very activeand I just love that, it's really fun.Is Elijah Wood vegan?[bleep] no man.I'm so sorry.Don't mean to be offensive to any vegans.I love food too much.But yeah veganism is intense.I mean you can't eat honey for instance.Honey's delicious.Is Elijah Wood left handed?No I'm not left handed, I'm right handed.Which is a good thing becauseI did fall on this particularhand and it was out of commissionfor about three months.So that would've been abummer if I was left handed.Is Elijah Woodrelated to Evan Rachel Wood?I don't think we are related but wecould be related as far back to England.My heritage goes back toEngland and Ireland and there'sa good chance that herscould go back there as wellin which case, distantly, we could be.You never know.Elijah Wood is stealing your socks.Is that really somethingthat someone wrote on Google?God how do they know?I thought I was so discreet Jesus.Is this the last board?Not the last board.Where is Elijah Wood today?Like right now?I'm doing this so I'm here todaybut when you watch this, I won't be here,I'll be somewhere else.I can't answer that questionfor you contextually, based on whereyou are watching thisnow, I could be anywhere.I don't know.Where did Elijah Wood grow up?I grew up in California.I was born in Iowa and movedto Los Angeles when I was seven.I've lived here ever since.Where did Elijah Wood go to college?I didn't go to college.My university time wastaken up in Middle Earth.it was four years of my lifewas taken up making those films.I also don't know that Iwould've gone to university'cos I didn't graduate high school.Didn't even get the GED,which I often did thinkto do like maybe I should just do thisso I can graduate and I didn't do it.That is not a good idea though,like graduate high school.Don't follow in myfootsteps, graduate please.Where does Elijah Wood live?I live in southern Californiaand occasionally I live in Austin Texas.Okay.Who does Elijah Wood look like?Apparently a lot like Daniel Radcliffeand occasionally like Tobey Maguire.Who are Elijah Wood's parents?My mom's name is Deborahand my dad's name is Warren.That's them.Who is Elijah Woodin Sin City?I play Kevin in Sin Citywho is a mute, very religiously fanatical,in the kind of questionable way, cannibal.Who is Elijah Wood married to?I'm not married yet.One day.Who did Elijah Woodvoice in God of War?I'd completely forgottenI did a voice for that.Apparently Kratos' brother Deimosand I remember I was killedand I get my head ripped off.I had to screamthat was, yeah, I vaguely remember that,that was so long ago.That's it.





