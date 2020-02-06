Analyzing Caucus Results

Iowa caucus results from the iowa caucus have been trickling in since monday á with about 97 percent of precincts reporting.

On the scene kimt news 3's alex jirgens is looking into the results.xxx after a few days of waiting and working out technical kinks á results are coming in.

Cerro gordo county á as of nowá is at 100 percent reporting á with pete buttigieg winning the county á amy klobuchar in second á bernie sanders in third á then followed by joe biden á and elizabeth warren rounding out the top 5.

Kris urdahl is the democratic caucus committee chair for the county.

"i had lots of good comments from people that said that this was the best run caucus they've ever been to."

However á this year's caucus has been known for glaring technical issues when it came to reporting the results.

Because of the delays á the democratic national committee is calling on the iowa democratic party to recanvass the results.

Urdahl says there's nothing to worry about á as it's standard procedure .

"if anybody feels that the numbers are not accurate, then they go ahead and ask for a recount.

That's all that's happening here, is the same process that happens in any election."

Connie dianda (dionáduh) á caucused for republicans on monday á and no issues on their end.

She feels that the tech issues this week are leading to more questions.

"it makes me wonder because of this, are candidates not wanting to come to iowa first anymore?

Because i enjoy seeing all the candidates face to face and talking to them.

I hope we don't lose our first place status because of this."

In a statement released today á iowa democratic party chair troy price says á in part áquote: throughout the collection of results á the iádáp identified inconsistencie s in the data and used our paper records to promptly correct those errors.///