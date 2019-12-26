Colbert County EMA surveys possible tornado damage in Allsboro

In colbert county - the emergency management agency is working with the national weather service to determine if a tornado touched down during strong storms. the area was under a tornado warning yesterday evening.

Waay31's breken terry is live at the e-m-a office - after seeing the damage first-hand.

I went out with emergency management officials to a very small area in the county known as allsboro, near the state line.

Here's a look at the storm damage at a farm on l.o.

Bishop lane.

You can see here the wind knocked down trees, peeled back this roof to a barn and threw other parts of that roof into a field.

Strong winds also knocked down this cement block wall at a building on the property.

The colbert emergency management director said they took pictures of the damage to send to the national weather service.

We will be sending that back to the weather service and letting them put that together along with the timeline and radar data that came across to make a determination.

No one was injured in the storms that came through the shoals.

The national weather service will use those photos and data from yesterday's storms to determine if a tornado or strong winds caused the damage in allsboro.

Live in tuscumbia, bt waay 31 news