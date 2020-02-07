Appeals court tosses Democrats' lawsuit challenging Trump businesses

Global  

A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers alleging President Donald Trump's overseas business dealings violate the U.S. Constitution's anti-corruption "emoluments" clauses.

Jonah Green reports.
A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by congressional Democrats alleging President Donald Trump violated the emoluments clause of the constitution with his overseas business dealings.

A ruling President Trump celebrated on his way to North Carolina.

"It was a total win.

This was brought by 230 Democrats in Congress on emoluments.

It was another phony case and we won it 3-to-nothing." In the ruling - the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said the lawmakers lacked legal "standing" to sue the president.

The lawsuit - brought by lawmakers in 2017 - is one of a trio of cases against Trump over the rarely tested emoluments clauses.

They alleged that the revenue Trump draws from foreign government business at his properties - like his D.C.

Hotel - violates the emoluments clause - which prohibits presidents from taking gifts or payments from foreign and state governments.

The president's attorneys have argued that the Constitution only requires Trump to seek congressional approval for foreign emoluments offered in connection with his role as president.

Trump maintains ownership of his businesses but has handed off day-to-day control to his oldest sons and a longtime company executive.



