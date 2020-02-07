Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Crikey! Australian Police Save This Little Wallaby from Drowning

Crikey! Australian Police Save This Little Wallaby from Drowning

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Crikey! Australian Police Save This Little Wallaby from Drowning

Crikey! Australian Police Save This Little Wallaby from Drowning

Australian police were able to return a wallaby to the wild after saving it from drowning.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police rescue drowning wallaby off Australian coast [Video]Police rescue drowning wallaby off Australian coast

Queensland Police footage shows officers rescuing a little wallaby from drowning over six kilometres out at sea, off North Stradbroke Island.

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.