Karen Pierce Named UK's First-Ever Female Ambassador To US

Karen Pierce Named UK's First-Ever Female Ambassador To USKaren Pierce has been assigned to a key role.
Karen Pierce named Britain's first-ever female ambassador to US

The United Kingdom has named its first-ever female ambassador to the U.S.
