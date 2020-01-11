Karen Pierce Named UK's First-Ever Female Ambassador To US

Roy Lindhardt RT @haynesdeborah: BREAKING: Career diplomat Karen Pierce has been named Britain’s new ambassador to the United States, becoming the first… 14 minutes ago

Cllr Bally Singh RT @SkyNewsBreak: Sky News understands career diplomat Karen Pierce is to be named Britain’s new ambassador to the U.S. becoming the first… 15 minutes ago

Louise RT @SkyNews: Career diplomat Dame Karen Pierce has been named Britain's new ambassador to the US, becoming the first woman to hold the top… 44 minutes ago

News Media Central Sky News understands career diplomat Karen Pierce is to be named Britain’s new ambassador to the U.S. becoming the… https://t.co/IKyCWPiOqQ 44 minutes ago

TongaYork Karen Pierce named Britain's first-ever female ambassador to US https://t.co/2tZU4uQqJ5 2 hours ago

MTE News MTE News understands career diplomat Karen Pierce is to be named Britain’s new ambassador to the U.S. becoming the… https://t.co/3kKQgSrizY 3 hours ago