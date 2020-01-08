The 10 Most Romantic Flowers

The 10 Most Romantic Flowers If you’re looking for a way to tell someone in your life just how much they mean to you, flowers are definitely a great option.

Here are the ten most romantic flowers and the meaning they carry.

1.

Tulips (Love) 2.

Lilacs (New Love) 3.

Red Roses (Everlasting Love) 4.

Orchids (Luxury) 5.

Pink Stargazer Lilies (Wealth and Prosperity) 6.

Pastel Carnations (Love and Admiration) 7.

Daisies (Innocence) 8.

Alstroemerias (Devotion and Friendship) 9.

Camellias (Faithfulness) 10.

Blue Irises (Hope and Faith)