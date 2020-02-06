STATE FIRE MARSHAL'S OFFICE HELPING PUERTO RICO WITH EARTHQUAKE RECOVERY

Follow this.

more than 20 state fire marshal employees have landed in puerto rico to help with earthquake recovery efforts.

Governor john bel edwards announced the plans wednesday after signing off on the deployment request from puerto rico's governor.

News 15's tiffany maddox was able to talk with a state fire marshal chief who says giving back helps prepare the team for state disasters.

While residents in puerto rico are still in shock and recovering from a magnitude five earthquake tuesday, the state of louisiana is lending a helping hand.

The state fire marshal's office has deployed deputies out to puerto rico to help with structural assessments on buildings.

"we've deployed 25 of our personnel, 20 of them are deputies and 5 which are architects, they're going to work with other agencies from california and new york to go in and assess these buildings."

This is the latest earthquake to come as the island has been trying to rebuild after a series of quakes and tremors including a six point four magnitude quake that left one person dead last month.

Browning says this trip is much different than other deployments.

"this is the furthest disaster we've traveled to.

We've traveled into florida, we've been to the carolinas."

He says with each deployment it allows the team to be even more prepared for a local disaster.

"we become better, we become more knowledgeable we increase our expertise so in the event a disaster happens in louisiana, we're as experienced as we can be.

In not only saving lives our property in our state, but also in some of these other areas in getting our communities back to normal."

While the deployment team begins their work, browning says he's proud of his team as they give back.

"we're paying forward so many other states that've helped us in past disasters, and who will come and help us when louisiana has a disaster."

In lafayette.

Tiffany maddox news 15.

Chief browning says that a new electronic survey system allows the team to instantly survey and plot information into a computer system to help determine if a structure is deemed safe.

The team will keep in communication with chief browning regarding progress over the next few days and will determine next week if the team will extend their stay.

