If you want to celebrate valentine's day early, you've got the chance this weekend.

The coeur d'alene association is bringing back the chocolate affair our caroline flynn is live on sherman where businesses are busy preparing.

This event gives you the opportunity to walk around downtown cda, visit local businesses and sample delicious chocolate creations either theyve created or a local chocolatier has and is sharing in their establishment.

It is a ticketed event and you are going to want to pick those up in advanced online, weve got a link up kxly dot com right now to do so!

Graphic the chocolate affair friday in downtown coeur d'alene5pm to 8pmchocolate only- $15chocolate & wine- $25 we'll have more information on kxly.com.

