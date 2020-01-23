Global  

ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Work Wife’ Inspired By Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest | THR News

ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Work Wife’ Inspired By Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest | THR NewsKelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are extending their partnership to primetime.
