Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: 11 Americans on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Coronavirus: 11 Americans on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: 11 Americans on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Coronavirus: 11 Americans on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

U.S. officials say a cruise ship with potentially ill passengers has docked this morning in New Jersey.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Eye Opener: Deadly winter storm threatens the Northeast

Tornadoes stomp across the South and flooding is expected after heavy rains sweep across the Atlantic...
CBS News - Published

Coronavirus cases on cruise ship marooned off Japan rise to 61

Dozens more people onboard a cruise ship quarantined in the port of Yokohama, Japan, tested positive...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comSBSeuronewsJerusalem PostNPRRIA Nov.Terra DailyNews24IndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ScottArbeit

Scott Arbeit Reason #57 I'm never going on a cruise. https://t.co/Axy2GfzwW2 13 minutes ago

Opa001

Opa001 Royal Caribbean bans all passengers with Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passports - ABC News (via @ABC) https://t.co/pahLz2C1oL 13 minutes ago

bajasuz

suzann tucker More Americans diagnosed as death toll hits 638 https://t.co/HrsaS1M4rk 13 minutes ago

ChrisGem65

🌟PatriotsGirl🌟🎨🎉🎶📚🏈💃 RT @ABCWorldNews: At least 11 Americans are among the dozens of people aboard a cruise ship moored in Japan who have tested positive for th… 14 minutes ago

newsradio570

News Radio 570 WWNC 8 Americans #Quarantined on #CruiseShip Diagnosed With #Coronavirus https://t.co/3UeO1v2IRe 15 minutes ago

Tzor

Christopher Beattie 8 More Americans Confirmed with Coronavirus on Cruise Ship https://t.co/Uih8yvQy8U https://t.co/EkD6OYKjvi 15 minutes ago

KimbrelAnder

Ander Kimbrel RT @ABC: LATEST: Royal Caribbean bans all passengers with Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passports. https://t.co/DnV4SaJrhs 17 minutes ago

BethG99115824

Beth RT @kjgillenwater: Good video, if you haven't watched already. Two Americans aboard the cruise ship quarantined off Japan. Said temperature… 19 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Steep rise in number of coronavirus cases on cruise ship off Japan [Video]Steep rise in number of coronavirus cases on cruise ship off Japan

At least 61 people on a cruise liner off Japan tested positive for coronavirus on Friday (February 7), and thousands of passengers remain confined to their cabins. Beth Timmins reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published

Number of coronavirus cases on cruise ship off Japan rises steeply [Video]Number of coronavirus cases on cruise ship off Japan rises steeply

At least 61 people on a cruise liner off Japan tested positive for coronavirus on Friday (February 7), and thousands of passengers remain confined to their cabins. Beth Timmins reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.