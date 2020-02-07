Global  

Sean Paul heading into the Love Island villa The superstar has flown to Cape Town, South Africa, to host a Spotify party for the Islanders this weekend.

He will perform his greatest hits and his latest single 'Calling On Me'.

Appearing in the Beach Hut, Sean said: The party will give the Islanders a chance to relax and unwind on the dancefloor with the rapper.

His visit comes just days after a tense recoupling in the wake of the Casa Amor challenge which saw Shaughna Phillips left heartbroken when Callum Jones return to the villa with newcomer Molly Smith.
