Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay Phillip sat alongside his co-host Holly Willoughby on the famous sofa on today's show as he made the announcement live on the programme, and the show's Friday co-presenters Ruth and Eamonn embraced him, and praised him for "speaking out".

