Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay Phillip sat alongside his co-host Holly Willoughby on the famous sofa on today's show as he made the announcement live on the programme, and the show's Friday co-presenters Ruth and Eamonn embraced him, and praised him for "speaking out".

