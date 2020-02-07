

Recent related videos from verified sources The Bell Breakdown on Feb. 7 Movie critic Josh Bell is here to break down "Birds of Prey" starring Margot Robbie. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:01Published 2 days ago Josh Bell's Oscar Predictions on Feb. 7 Movie critic Josh Bell makes his predictions ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:44Published 2 days ago