The Bell Breakdown on Feb. 7

eat hot chip and cry I wish I was rich enough to have a breakdown and buy a plane ticket instead of crying in my room, throwing away all… https://t.co/fymjZP44kt 2 hours ago

the hormone monstress but male 🏳️‍🌈 Yesterday I had a breakdown and decided to treat my self to Taco Bell and now I’m on the toilet https://t.co/X2j6EQBd66 4 hours ago

Josh Bell @KTNV Here's this morning's video, starting with the Bell Breakdown on 'Birds of Prey': https://t.co/iJWyFkrv7c 5 hours ago

Mike Quinn @DAonCBS @MrazCBS @AndrewBogusch Listening the score breakdown reminds me this is just like that episode of Saved B… https://t.co/VmEi9kKzAf 12 hours ago

Craig S. Bell RT @lyndseyfifield: My grandfather's dad abandoned him and his sister in New York after WWII. His mother had a nervous breakdown and was se… 1 day ago

ktb🏳️‍🌈 RT @vannahraynee: When you pull up in the drive through & the Taco Bell lady has to ask if you’re okay because you’re in the middle of your… 1 day ago

sav rayne When you pull up in the drive through & the Taco Bell lady has to ask if you’re okay because you’re in the middle o… https://t.co/EknAFRYYi3 1 day ago