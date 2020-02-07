Apple Back to Production Monday? Coronavirus Impact on Tech Giant Is Limited — ICYMI

Global  

As a result of the coronavirus, Apple AAPL may lose a penny or two per share from its earnings for the quarter.

But it may regain those pennies in the following quarter.
