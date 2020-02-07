Global  

This art piece is challenging the power of Google Maps — Future Blink

This art piece is challenging the power of Google Maps — Future BlinkKeep this in mind next time you're running late.
By wheeling a handcart of smartphones running maps down the street, this artist created traffic jams...
