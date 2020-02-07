Uber Expects to Be Profitable by Last Quarter of 2020

Uber Expects to Be Profitable by Last Quarter of 2020 Nelson Chai, the company's CFO, made the statement in a recent earnings call.

Nelson Chai, via earnings call Chai added that the improvement will begin after the end of 2020's first quarter.

Nelson Chai, via earnings call In 2019's last quarter, Uber's revenue increased 37 percent on an annual rate.

Net losses for the last quarter were still reported to be $1.1 billion.

Reuters reports that the company expects to lose up to $1.45 billion in 2020.