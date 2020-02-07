Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Uber Expects to Be Profitable by Last Quarter of 2020

Uber Expects to Be Profitable by Last Quarter of 2020

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Uber Expects to Be Profitable by Last Quarter of 2020

Uber Expects to Be Profitable by Last Quarter of 2020

Uber Expects to Be Profitable by Last Quarter of 2020 Nelson Chai, the company's CFO, made the statement in a recent earnings call.

Nelson Chai, via earnings call Chai added that the improvement will begin after the end of 2020's first quarter.

Nelson Chai, via earnings call In 2019's last quarter, Uber's revenue increased 37 percent on an annual rate.

Net losses for the last quarter were still reported to be $1.1 billion.

Reuters reports that the company expects to lose up to $1.45 billion in 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.