Uber Expects to Be Profitable by Last Quarter of 2020
Uber Expects to Be Profitable
by Last Quarter of 2020 Nelson Chai, the company's CFO, made
the statement in a recent earnings call.
Nelson Chai, via earnings call Chai added that the
improvement will begin after
the end of 2020's first quarter.
Nelson Chai, via earnings call In 2019's last quarter, Uber's revenue
increased 37 percent on an annual rate.
Net losses for the last quarter were still reported to be $1.1 billion.
Reuters reports that the
company expects to lose
up to $1.45 billion in 2020.