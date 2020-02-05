Wilmington University Removes Student's Artwork Depicting President Donald Trump Being Decapitated By Statue Of Liberty 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:15s - Published Wilmington University Removes Student's Artwork Depicting President Donald Trump Being Decapitated By Statue Of Liberty The school decided to remove the piece because it did not meet the school's values.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Wilmington University Removes Student's Artwork Depicting President Donald Trump Being Decapitated By Statue Of Liberty BOTH SUSPECTS WERE ARRESTEDYESTERDAY.NOW TO NEW CASTLE COUNTYWHERE SCHOOL REMOVED A PIECEOF ART FROM AN ON LINE DISPLAYWHICH DEPICTS PRESIDENT TRUMPBEING DECAP RATED.IT SHOWS STATUE OF LIBERTYSLICING PRESIDENT TRUMP'S NECKWITH A SWORD.





Recent related news from verified sources Delaware university pulls art depicting Trump decapitation WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware university removed from an online showcase a piece of student...

Seattle Times - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like