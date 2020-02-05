Wilmington University Removes Student's Artwork Depicting President Donald Trump Being Decapitated By Statue Of Liberty
BOTH SUSPECTS WERE ARRESTEDYESTERDAY.NOW TO NEW CASTLE COUNTYWHERE SCHOOL REMOVED A PIECEOF ART FROM AN ON LINE DISPLAYWHICH DEPICTS PRESIDENT TRUMPBEING DECAP RATED.IT SHOWS STATUE OF LIBERTYSLICING PRESIDENT TRUMP'S NECKWITH A SWORD.
