Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wilmington University Removes Student's Artwork Depicting President Donald Trump Being Decapitated By Statue Of Liberty

Wilmington University Removes Student's Artwork Depicting President Donald Trump Being Decapitated By Statue Of Liberty

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
Wilmington University Removes Student's Artwork Depicting President Donald Trump Being Decapitated By Statue Of Liberty

Wilmington University Removes Student's Artwork Depicting President Donald Trump Being Decapitated By Statue Of Liberty

The school decided to remove the piece because it did not meet the school's values.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Wilmington University Removes Student's Artwork Depicting President Donald Trump Being Decapitated By Statue Of Liberty

BOTH SUSPECTS WERE ARRESTEDYESTERDAY.NOW TO NEW CASTLE COUNTYWHERE SCHOOL REMOVED A PIECEOF ART FROM AN ON LINE DISPLAYWHICH DEPICTS PRESIDENT TRUMPBEING DECAP RATED.IT SHOWS STATUE OF LIBERTYSLICING PRESIDENT TRUMP'S NECKWITH A SWORD.



Recent related news from verified sources

Delaware university pulls art depicting Trump decapitation

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware university removed from an online showcase a piece of student...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mscrynld

rnld Wilmington University Removes Student’s Artwork Depicting President Donald Trump Being Decapitated By Statue Of Lib… https://t.co/ciXe649YGE 21 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Wilmington University Removes Student's Artwork Depicting President #Donald #Trump Being - Feb 7 @ 2:11 PM ET https://t.co/svIcLZnziZ 1 day ago

ODedOnRealityTV

Marc (*EMERGENCY-see pinned tweet & gofundme*) RT @CBSPhilly: Wilmington University removes student's artwork depicting President Donald Trump being decapitated by Statue of Liberty http… 1 day ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly Wilmington University removes student's artwork depicting President Donald Trump being decapitated by Statue of Lib… https://t.co/DczGROiW8B 1 day ago

PoliticalAnt

🌊PoliticalAnt🐜(a.k.a. @JazzLuvnAnt🎷)🔥 RT @Newsweek: Delaware university removes student's artwork depicting Trump being beheaded from online competition https://t.co/8EldtTdoH4 1 day ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Delaware university removes student's artwork depicting Trump being beheaded from online competition https://t.co/hu8MPCqwWI 2 days ago

Eddie48

Trump Lies & Hate Delaware University Removes Student's Artwork Depicting Trump Being Beheaded From Online Competition https://t.co/A7LKUPbRCT 2 days ago

Newsweek

Newsweek Delaware university removes student's artwork depicting Trump being beheaded from online competition https://t.co/8EldtTdoH4 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Giant Statue of Liberty On Frozen Lake [Video]WEB EXTRA: Giant Statue of Liberty On Frozen Lake

A large inflatable Statue of Liberty is up on Lake Mendota in Wisconsin as part of a winter carnival. Lady Liberty's head and torch first appeared on the icy surface in 1979 as a prank by a University..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:24Published

President Trump Surprises Philadelphia Student During State Of The Union Address [Video]President Trump Surprises Philadelphia Student During State Of The Union Address

Stephanie and Janiya Davis are advocating for charter school expansion.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.