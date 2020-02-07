Global  

Kobe Bryant, Victims' Memorial Set for February 24th at Staples Center | THR News

Kobe Bryant, Victims' Memorial Set for February 24th at Staples Center | THR News

Kobe Bryant Public Memorial Set for February 24 at Staples Center

The late Los Angeles Lakers star and his daughter Gianna Bryant are going to be honored at a public...
therealcatrinac

Dr. Catrina™ #therealcatrinac 🤷🏽‍♀️ RT @shomaristone: Memorial for Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Victims Set for Staples Center on February 24, multiple law enforcement sources… 46 minutes ago

ChinitaHowardMo

TheMotivator Vanessa Bryant shares significance of date of public memorial for Kobe and Gianna https://t.co/sXYr5GrUCI 1 hour ago

cjriver3

Debby Bailey RT @TODAYshow: Vanessa Bryant shares significance of date of public memorial for Kobe and Gianna https://t.co/PFdtINSqiQ 1 hour ago

MakingTownsGuy

Jeremy 🇨🇦 Proud Canadian 🇨🇦 RT @RaptorsGirl99: “A public memorial for Kobe Bryant & the other victims is scheduled for Feb. 24 at Staples Center. The date 2/24 corresp… 1 hour ago

RaptorsGirl99

RaptorsGirl 💜💛 “A public memorial for Kobe Bryant & the other victims is scheduled for Feb. 24 at Staples Center. The date 2/24 co… https://t.co/x2QyzJZBUg 1 hour ago

LennToyan

❌Glenn on fire Stoyan ❌ RT @FOXLA: CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A public memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant will be held at Staples Center beginning at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24… 1 hour ago

TODAYshow

TODAY Vanessa Bryant shares significance of date of public memorial for Kobe and Gianna https://t.co/PFdtINSqiQ 1 hour ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Memorial service for Kobe Bryant and other crash victims set for Feb. 24 https://t.co/D0ftQzK6mz https://t.co/ZU7SPtf8dO 2 hours ago


Kobe Bryant Memorial Scheduled To Happen At Staples Center [Video]Kobe Bryant Memorial Scheduled To Happen At Staples Center

The memorial will be on Feb. 24, but few other details have been released. Jake Reiner reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:54Published

Report: Public memorial arrangements announced for Kobe Bryant, 8 others killed in helicopter crash [Video]Report: Public memorial arrangements announced for Kobe Bryant, 8 others killed in helicopter crash

The city of Los Angeles will hold a public memorial for basketball icon Kobe Bryant and eight others killed in a helicopter crash, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times. Story:..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:24Published

