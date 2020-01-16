Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Selena Gomez Reacts To Wardrobe Mishap In New Video

Selena Gomez Reacts To Wardrobe Mishap In New Video

Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 02:25s - Published < > Embed
Selena Gomez Reacts To Wardrobe Mishap In New Video

Selena Gomez Reacts To Wardrobe Mishap In New Video

Jennifer Aniston & her ex John Mayer reportedly left the same restaurant just moments and people are wondering if there's a romance rekindling.

Plus, Selena Gomez dress is creating problems for her.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Selena Gomez Rocks Backless Gold Dress for Video Shoot in LA

Selena Gomez films a new music video! The 27-year-old “Lose You To Love Me” singer was spotted on...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Just Jared Jr


Selena Gomez Unveils 'Rare' Behind-the-Scenes Facts in Her Latest Pop-Up Video: Watch

Selena Gomez dropped a new pop-up version of her "Rare" video on Thursday (Feb. 6), revealing...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Selena Gomez celebrates 'Rare' album with new neck tattoo [Video]Selena Gomez celebrates 'Rare' album with new neck tattoo

The 27-year-old singer posted video and pictures of her celebratory tattoo on Instagram on Jan. 16.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Selena Gomez Celebrates 'Rare' Album With New Neck Tattoo [Video]Selena Gomez Celebrates 'Rare' Album With New Neck Tattoo

Selena Gomez Celebrates 'Rare' Album With New Neck Tattoo The 27-year-old singer posted video and pictures of her celebratory tattoo on Instagram on Jan. 16. Selena Gomez, via Instagram A tribute to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.