Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Humans May Have Contracted Coronavirus From Pangolins

Humans May Have Contracted Coronavirus From Pangolins

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Humans May Have Contracted Coronavirus From Pangolins

Humans May Have Contracted Coronavirus From Pangolins

Humans May Have Contracted Coronavirus From Pangolins Health officials believe the China-borne virus originated in bats.

But humans are thought to have contracted coronavirus from another animal.

According to South China Agricultural University, that certain animal could be a pangolin.

A team came to this conclusion through a series of virus genome sequence tests with different animals.

They found that pangolins and human patients had a 99 percent match.

South China Agricultural University, via statement The heavily-trafficked pangolin is known to be a delicacy in some Asian countries.

Traditional medicine is also made from their unique scales.

Nonprofit WildAid says over 100,000 of them are poached annually.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China [Video]The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China

WUHAN, CHINA — China has confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus in Tibet. This means the Wuhan virus has now spread to every single region across China, bringing up the total number of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:13Published

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak. The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan. According to 'USA Today,' at least 17..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.