Humans May Have Contracted Coronavirus From Pangolins
Humans May Have Contracted Coronavirus From Pangolins Health officials believe the
China-borne virus originated in bats.
But humans are thought to
have contracted coronavirus
from another animal.
According to South China Agricultural University,
that certain animal could be a pangolin.
A team came to this conclusion through a series
of virus genome sequence tests with different animals.
They found that pangolins and human patients had a 99 percent match.
South China Agricultural University, via statement The heavily-trafficked pangolin
is known to be a delicacy in
some Asian countries.
Traditional medicine is also made
from their unique scales.
Nonprofit WildAid says over 100,000
of them are poached annually.