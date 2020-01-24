Humans May Have Contracted Coronavirus From Pangolins

Humans May Have Contracted Coronavirus From Pangolins Health officials believe the China-borne virus originated in bats.

But humans are thought to have contracted coronavirus from another animal.

According to South China Agricultural University, that certain animal could be a pangolin.

A team came to this conclusion through a series of virus genome sequence tests with different animals.

They found that pangolins and human patients had a 99 percent match.

South China Agricultural University, via statement The heavily-trafficked pangolin is known to be a delicacy in some Asian countries.

Traditional medicine is also made from their unique scales.

Nonprofit WildAid says over 100,000 of them are poached annually.