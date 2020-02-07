Trump jokes about Iowa debacle, Buttigieg

President Donald Trump on Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina joked about the Iowa caucus results debacle and its' democratic primary winner Pete Buttigieg.



Tweets about this Miss Diketon - Schittlib Hillbot ⚖ People are freaking out about Iowa while Trump makes jokes about being President for Life to adoring crowds. I hate the Gilded Age 2.0. 1 day ago Dan 📉 would be jokes if mayo pete gamed the media the same way trump did last election, intentionally crashing the iowa r… https://t.co/BpI4xuks3m 2 days ago CHINO RT @jeneps: Second interruption of the event. Couldn’t hear the man’s full comment but heard something about “the Hillary of this election.… 2 days ago Albert. & Brenda C. MAGA RT @TheReal_Hurl: Welp, it’s too late. I just saw an 18 wheeler towing away Alaska. Schiff was right. While we were busy cracking joke… 3 days ago