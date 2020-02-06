Justin Bieber’s new song is an ode to inspirational women

Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 00:34s - Published



Recent related videos from verified sources Justin Bieber announces intimate London show Justin Bieber announces intimate London show He has revealed he will hold a special acoustic show and fan Q&A at London's Indigo at The O2 on February 11 to celebrate the release of his fifth studio.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:56Published 1 day ago Hailey Bieber gushes over her 'incredible' husband Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber has described her husband Justin Bieber as "an incredible, amazing man". Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:44Published 2 days ago