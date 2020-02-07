Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature The Esperanza Base along Antarctica's Trinity Peninsula recorded its warmest temperature ever on Thursday at 65 degrees.

The new record beat out the previous highest temperature of 63.5 degrees recorded on March 24, 2015.

According to 'The Washington Post,' the Antarctic Peninsula is one of the fastest-warming regions in the world.

Temperatures in the region have increased five degrees in the past 50 years.

According to 'The Washington Post,' around 87 percent of glaciers along the Antarctic Peninsula's west coast have retreated.

Antarctica's record-breaking temperature comes after atmospheric monitoring group Copernicus revealed that January was the warmest month on record globally.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Welp, it looks like Antarctica broke its temperature record

Globally, high-temperature records are absolutely dominating low-temperature records. Now, an...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comThe AgeFT.com


Record high temperature of more than 18C recorded for Antarctica

The continent of Antarctica has experienced its hottest temperature on record, with a research...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •FT.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

RoyScranton

unfollow Antarctica hits a new record high temp https://t.co/OQjy5v9dA4 2 minutes ago

EvilRMS173

RMS 173🇵🇷🇺🇸 Antarctica Hits Record-High Temperature, Climate Scientist Warns It May Go Higher Amid Rapid Warming #Topbuzz https://t.co/JymfjUVnhw 21 minutes ago

eztango

ニュースDE英単語 https://t.co/IhyPoziBsz (LV.8) Antarctica Hits Record Temp, Region Noting &#x27;Dramatic Changes&#x27; | Time https://t.co/zR8PqbDnpO 1 hour ago

lambzy12

Sandy Lambertsen Antarctica Hits Record-High Temperature, Climate Scientist Warns It May Go Higher Amid Rapid Warming #Topbuzz https://t.co/Q8YpBEcLK5 2 hours ago

bama_rai

Ashis Rai Antarctica hits record high temperature of 18.3C - The Times and The Sunday Times☀️ https://t.co/sG1xS58qhY 2 hours ago

BDegerdon

Bruce Degerdon Antarctica Hits Record-High Temperature, Climate Scientist Warns It May Go Higher Amid Rapid Warming https://t.co/uNQDaTVJyo 2 hours ago

bqy28

bqy28 RT @Newsweek: Antarctica hits record-high temperature, climate scientist warns it may go higher amid rapid warming https://t.co/AiihsnD6T7 2 hours ago

AZofGWarming

Si Rosser #Antarctica hits record high #temperature of 18.3C - The Times and The Sunday Times #globalwarming #Climatechange https://t.co/lb40832Jpc 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.