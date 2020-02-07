Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature The Esperanza Base along Antarctica's Trinity Peninsula recorded its warmest temperature ever on Thursday at 65 degrees.

The new record beat out the previous highest temperature of 63.5 degrees recorded on March 24, 2015.

According to 'The Washington Post,' the Antarctic Peninsula is one of the fastest-warming regions in the world.

Temperatures in the region have increased five degrees in the past 50 years.

According to 'The Washington Post,' around 87 percent of glaciers along the Antarctic Peninsula's west coast have retreated.

Antarctica's record-breaking temperature comes after atmospheric monitoring group Copernicus revealed that January was the warmest month on record globally.