Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature
High Temperature The Esperanza Base along
Antarctica's Trinity Peninsula recorded
its warmest temperature ever on
Thursday at 65 degrees.
The new record beat out the previous highest temperature of 63.5 degrees recorded on March 24, 2015.
According to 'The Washington Post,'
the Antarctic Peninsula is one of the
fastest-warming regions in the world.
Temperatures in the region
have increased five degrees
in the past 50 years.
around 87 percent of glaciers along the
around 87 percent of glaciers along the
Antarctic Peninsula's west coast have retreated.
Antarctica's record-breaking temperature
comes after atmospheric monitoring group
Copernicus revealed that January was
the warmest month on record globally.