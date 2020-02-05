|
Missouri Senator Possibly Mixed Politics and State Resources, But Did Not Break Any Laws: Audit
|
Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Missouri Senator Possibly Mixed Politics and State Resources, But Did Not Break Any Laws: Audit
Sen.
Josh Hawley made campaign stops while traveling in a state vehicle during his time as Missouri's attorney general, an audit found.
|
Missouri Senator Possibly Mixed Politics and State Resources, But Did Not Break Any Laws: Audit
CONTROVERSIAL.CONTROVERSIAL.
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources