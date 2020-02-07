Global  

Cruise Ship Delayed In Bayonne Port Amid Coronavirus Testing

The Norwegian ship due to leave Friday afternoon is still delayed after four passengers were tested for possible exposure to the coronavirus.

CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
More Than A Dozen Passengers Tested For Coronavirus On Board Cruise Ship Docked In Bayonne

The Port Authority says the 17 passenger have not shown any symptoms, but the testing is being done...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Inside a coronavirus quarantined cruise ship

The coronavirus crisis is growing as more cruise ships are quarantined over infection fears. One in...
CBS News - Published


TonyCaputo

Tony Caputo #njmornings More on delayed cruise ship departure out of #Bayonne. @News12NJ https://t.co/LZ77arpuGG 5 hours ago


Two Dozen Passengers From Cruise Ship In NJ Tested For Coronavirus [Video]Two Dozen Passengers From Cruise Ship In NJ Tested For Coronavirus

In New Jersey, nearly two dozen Chinese nationals are being tested for coronavirus after arriving in Bayonne, N.J. Some of those passengers are now at a hospital. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:34Published

Emergency services seen leaving scene of cruise ship in New Jersey after passengers screened for coronavirus [Video]Emergency services seen leaving scene of cruise ship in New Jersey after passengers screened for coronavirus

This was the moment emergency services in Bayonne, New Jersey was seen in a convoy after it was reported suspected victims of coronavirus were onboard a cruise ship seen in the background. Shot..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:20Published

