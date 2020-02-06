Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vanessa Bryant Confirms 'Celebration Of Life' Ceremony For Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Confirms 'Celebration Of Life' Ceremony For Kobe, Gianna

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Vanessa Bryant Confirms 'Celebration Of Life' Ceremony For Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Confirms 'Celebration Of Life' Ceremony For Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Friday provided more information about the public memorial that will be held later this month for her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a Calabasas helicopter crash.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Confirms Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna, Plus: New Details About the Memorial


Extra - Published

2/24: Bryant memorial reflects dad and daughter’s uniforms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s widow announced Friday that a “celebration of life” memorial...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

craigcortemegli

CraigC RT @ESPNLosAngeles: Vanessa Bryant confirms Kobe and Gianna's Celebration of Life for 2/24 at Staples Center (via vanessabryant/IG) https:/… 2 minutes ago

lamarlee1212

Lamar Vanessa Bryant Confirms 'Celebration Of Life' Ceremony For Kobe, Gianna https://t.co/1nZZokmnXS via @YouTube 20 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Reveals Daughter Gianna's Basketball Jersey Is Retired [Video]Vanessa Bryant Reveals Daughter Gianna's Basketball Jersey Is Retired

Vanessa Bryant Reveals Daughter Gianna's Basketball Jersey Is Retired The grieving widow and mother took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the ceremony. Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram Vanessa..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published

Vanessa Bryant honours daughter Gianna as high school retires her jersey [Video]Vanessa Bryant honours daughter Gianna as high school retires her jersey

Vanessa Bryant wrote an emotional message to her late daughter Gianna on Instagram on Wednesday after her high school held a ceremony to officially retire her sports jersey.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.