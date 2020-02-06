Vanessa Bryant Confirms 'Celebration Of Life' Ceremony For Kobe, Gianna 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:32s - Published Vanessa Bryant Confirms 'Celebration Of Life' Ceremony For Kobe, Gianna Vanessa Bryant Friday provided more information about the public memorial that will be held later this month for her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a Calabasas helicopter crash.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this CraigC RT @ESPNLosAngeles: Vanessa Bryant confirms Kobe and Gianna's Celebration of Life for 2/24 at Staples Center (via vanessabryant/IG) https:/… 2 minutes ago Lamar Vanessa Bryant Confirms 'Celebration Of Life' Ceremony For Kobe, Gianna https://t.co/1nZZokmnXS via @YouTube 20 minutes ago