Britain's Got Talent judges arrive in Manchester 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:01s - Published Britain's Got Talent judges arrive in Manchester Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon arrive at the Lowry Theatre in Manchester, England to judge Britain's Got Talent on Friday (February 7). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Britain's Got Talent judges arrive in Manchester Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon arrive at the Lowry Theatre in Manchester, England to judge Britain's Got Talent on Friday (February 7).





You Might Like

Tweets about this