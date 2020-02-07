Victim Identified In Fatal Ardmore Hit-And-Run 16 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:25s - Published Victim Identified In Fatal Ardmore Hit-And-Run The driver is cooperating with the investigation and the vehicle involved has been turned over to police. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Victim Identified In Fatal Ardmore Hit-And-Run LOAD CBS PHILLY MOBILE WEATHERAPP FOR FREON APPLE ANDANDROID DEVICES.WE NOW KNOW THE NAME OFTHE VICTIM IN THE DEADLYHIT/RUN INARD MORE LAST NIGHT.LOWER MERION POLICE TELL USTHAT 51 YEAR-OLD CARTER WILSONWAS STRUCK AND KILLED WHEN HEWASES WALK AGO CROSS ARDMOREAVENUE JUST BEFORE6:00 O'CLOCK.WE'RE ALSO LEARNING THAT THEDRIVER IS COOPERATING WITH THEINVESTIGATION AND THE VEHICLEINVOLVED HAS BEEN TURN OVER TOTHE POLICE.NO CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED,





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Lower Merion Police Searching For Driver In Fatal Ardmore Hit-And-Run Trang Do reports from Ardmore. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 01:38Published 12 hours ago