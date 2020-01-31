23-Year-Old Collegeville Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend 16 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:25s - Published Police say Nicholas Forman killed his 22-year-old girlfriend. Police say Nicholas Forman killed his 22-year-old girlfriend.

23-Year-Old Collegeville Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend AND NO WEAPON HAS BEENRECOVERED.POLICE ARE REVIEWING NEARBYSURVEILLANCE FOR CLUES.TWENTY-THREE YEAR-OLD NICKRACE FOREMAN OF COLLEGEVILLEIS FACING MURDER CHARGESTONIGHT.POLICE SAY THAT HE KILLED HIS22-YEAR OLD GIRLFRIEND SABRINAMAROON I OF GILBERTSVILLE.HE ALLEGEDLY KILLED HEROUTSIDE HIS HOME EARLY MACHINEMORNING AND THEN ALLEGEDLYTOOK A SHOWER AND LATER WENTTO COURT FOR A PRELIMINARYHEARING ON FELONY DRUGCHARGES.







