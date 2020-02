Giving men relief from a common problem

ARE BECOMING MORE SOUGHTAFTER..

AND AS WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVES SABIRAH RAYFORDSHOWS YOU THEREPROCEDURE GIVING THOUSANDS OFMEN RELIEF FROM A COMMONPROBLEM.AT EL CID ANIMAL CLINIC INWEST PALM BEACH.

DR. XAVIERGARCIA IS ALWAYS ON THE GO.“ITONCE YOU DO SOMETHING YOULOVE.

ITSAYS IT WAS A COMMON MEDICALPROBLEM THAT SLOWED HIM DOWN.“ONE OF THE MOST COMMON THINGSTHAT WE GET AS WE AGE, MALESIS PROSTATE ISSUES.

THE MOSTCOMMON ONES IS HOW FREQUENTLYARE YOU URINATING AND ITBECOMES AN ISSUE BECAUSE THATAFFECTS YOUR LIFE ALLTOGETHER” ITPROSTATIC HYPERPLASIA BETTERKNOWN AS’BPH.BY AGE OF 60MORE THAN HALF OF ALL MEN WILLHAVE AN ENLARGED PROSTATEACCORDING HARVARD MENWATCH.“HAVING A PROSTATEISSUE DOESNBECAUSE OF THE INABILITY FORYOU TO EMPTY YOUR BLADDER”DR. DIEGO RUBINOWICZ IS ABOARD CERTIFIED UROLOGIST WHOIS PRACTICING A NEW LESSINVASIVE METHOD TO TREAT MENSUFFERING FROM BPH.“ITPROCEDURE IN WHICH WE DELIVERWATER VAPOR INTO THE PROSTATETISSUE AND BASICALLY OVER TIMEOVER THE NEXT FEW WEEKS ANDMONTHS, THE PROSTATE TISSUEBASICALLY SHRINKS” DR.RUBINOWICZ SAYS SOME DOCTORSWHO ARENIT WONCOULD LEAD TO GOING UNDER THEKNIFE OR TAKING MEDICATIONS.BOTTOM LINE HE SUGGESTSRESEARCHING YOUR OPTIONS.“WEARE ALSO TRYING TO EDUCATEOTHER DOCTORS ABOUT THEEXISTENCE OF THIS PROCEDURE SOTHEY CAN REFER THEIRPATIENTS” NOW DR. GARCIA ISABLE TO BETTER HELP HIS FURRYFRIENDS AFTER HELPING HIMSELF.“AS WE GET OLDER WE ALL WANTTO LOOK YOUNGER, WE ALL WANTTO STAY YOUNGER, BUT THERE ISA CLOCK THAT KEEPS GOING ONAND WHAT WE NEED TO DO IS MAKESURE WE ARE TAKING CARE OFOURSELVES AS WE AGE”REPORTING IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY, SABIRAH RAYFORD, WPTVNEWS CHANNEL5.DR. RUBINOWICZ SAYS THE REZUMTHERAPY TREATMENT IS COVEREDBY INSURANCE.EVERYONE IS ENCOURAGED TO