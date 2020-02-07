

Tweets about this PAPI CHULO RT @SkyNews: UK's new ambassador to US named following leaked memos scandal https://t.co/IahxGRvAOJ 3 hours ago Louise RT @SkyNews: Career diplomat Dame Karen Pierce has been named Britain's new ambassador to the US, becoming the first woman to hold the top… 4 hours ago TheCommentator RT @patjsullivan: What a bad decision! I’m sure she’s a nice person but another cog in the administrative state was the last person we need… 5 hours ago Patrick Sullivan What a bad decision! I’m sure she’s a nice person but another cog in the administrative state was the last person w… https://t.co/L5Itq8YgOo 5 hours ago Ryan Ramsey RT @haynesdeborah: . @Nigel_Farage might have been @realDonaldTrump's pick @marksedwill was seen as a possible runner But today @10Downin… 8 hours ago HP. He/Him. RT @LizzyCrone: UK's new ambassador to US named following leaked memos scandal - Sky News https://t.co/2zm4kyjp1y 8 hours ago Breaking News UK's new ambassador to US named following leaked memos scandal https://t.co/EAx13XRPNr https://t.co/GMDL52bbb7 8 hours ago FiWEH Life UK's new ambassador to US named following leaked memos scandal - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/XD66WbhMPp 8 hours ago